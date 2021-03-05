Bombay HC to pronounce verdict in case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters today

Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB files chargesheet in NDPS court, names 33 accused

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 05: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a chargesheet in in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Special NDPS court today.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakrabortyand others are accused in the case.

A total of 33 people have been named in the chargesheet that has been prepared by NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case.

"Chargesheet names 33 accused and statements of 200 witnesses. More than 12,000 pages in hard copy and about 50,000 pages in the digital format submitted in court today," the NCB said.

Earlier, the agency had arrested assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar, who was a friend of the late actor.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last few months. The central anti-drugs agency had also arrested a number of drug peddlers.

Rajput was found hanging at his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput's death while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case.