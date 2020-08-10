Rhea, her family appear before ED again in Sushant Singh case

Mumbai, Aug 10: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and her father arrived at Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. All three were directed to appear before the central probe agency on Monday.

In addition to Chakraborty, her brother, Showik Chakraborty, and father, Inderjit Chakraborty, the Enforcement Directorate has also summoned Siddharth Pithani (a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput), who had ignored a summons to appear on Saturday.

This will be the second time that the agency will question Chakraborty and her father. It will be the third time that her brother will appear.

On Friday Chakraborty was questioned for more than nine hours. She, her brother, and former manager Shruti Modi were questioned in separate rooms at the agency's office in Mumbai, sources said.

On Monday, Rhea, along with her father Indrajit Chakraborty, will be questioned by the ED officials.

Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the CBI probe to be stopped. A hearing has been set for August 11 in the Supreme Court in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and five others over "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore. The case was filed after the agency acted on an FIR filed by Rajput's father with Bihar police, accusing Chakraborty of illegally transferring that amount from his son's bank account.

Sources in the agency said money from Rajput's bank accounts had been transferred to Chakraborty but it was nowhere near the alleged one. Agency sources, however, told news agency PTI that they "want more answers" over alleged mismatch in income, expenditure, and investments. Sources close to the actor said the transactions were not unusual, particularly for a couple in a relationship that lived together and went on holidays together.

Rajput had also started two companies along with Chakraborty and her family - companies whose "money trail" Bihar police insisted they would follow, when questions were raised over their jurisdiction. Chakraborty has repeatedly maintained her innocence in this matter; on Saturday she released two photographs - of a water bottle and a note that she said had been written by Rajput - that she said was the "only property" of the late actor that she had.

This morning the Enforcement Directorate said it had also questioned Chakraborty's brother - for 18 hours in an overnight session starting around noon the previous day. The agency will also question Siddharth Pithani, an IT official who was reportedly out of town during the first summons.

According to PTI, Pithani had told some news channels he was present when Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died by suicide at his Bandra flat on June 14. At this point, there are two central agencies probing this case - the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. The CBI case, to be investigated by an elite team dealing with cases like the Vijay Mallya matter, is waiting on the top court's decision on Chakraborty's petition.