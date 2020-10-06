Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maha govt orders inquiry into conspiracy to defame state

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 06: The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into an alleged conspiracy to defame the state.

The announcement was made by state home minister, Anil Deshmukh. He said that the inquiry has been ordered over the conspiracy to defame the state in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Deshmukh also said that the crime branch and the cyber crime branch will conduct the probe. The cyber crime unit had submitted a report to the Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh saying that 80,000 fake accounts on the social media had been created as part of an orchestrated campaign. This was done to discredit the force and the Maharashtra government over the investigation into the death.

The death of Rajput is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau. Deshmukh also cited the view of the AIIMS team and said that it has endorsed their stand that no poisoning was involved in the death. The Supreme Court applauded the Mumbai police's investigation. He said that a few BJP leaders targeted the Maharashtra government for political gain in the Bihar Elections.