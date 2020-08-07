YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sushant Rajput death case: ED rejects Rhea's appeal for statement recording after SC hearing

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 07: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected actor Rhea Chakraborty's appeal for statement recording after SC hearing. The questioning is regarding the properties Rhea and her family own in Mumbai.

    "She has requested a postponement of the recording of her statement because of the Supreme Court hearing," Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

    Rhea Chakraborty
    Rhea Chakraborty

    Chakraborty had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking for the case lodged by the Bihar police against her to be transferred to the Mumbai police.

    Rajputs father K K Singh had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty and a few of her relatives, accusing them of cheating and abetting his sons suicide.

    The ED summoned Rhea for questioning on Friday in connection with a money laundering case stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father following his death, officials said on Wednesday.

    Chakraborty will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

    Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Chakraborty, Rajputs girlfriend, and others.

    The ED had on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Chakraborty and her family, and directed her to appear before the central agency's Mumbai office on Friday (August 7).

    More BOLLYWOOD News

    Read more about:

    bollywood

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue