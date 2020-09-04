Sushant Rajput case: Samuel Miranda detained by Narcotics Control Bureau

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 04: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday tightened its grip in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case as it carried out raids at a number of locations, including at the homes of Showik Chakraborty and the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda.

Explained: What is physiological autopsy and why will CBI use it in Sushant Singh case

Sushant Singh Rajput's former housekeeping manager, Samuel Miranda, was on Friday detained by the NCB in connection with its probe into the drug angle in the case, news agency ANI reported.

Miranda, who was appointed by Rhea Chakraborty in May last year, was detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Around 6.30 am, the NCB teams started the raids, which came a day after the Mumbai court sent alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra to seven-day NCB custody. The raids are being carried out under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

A strong posse of policemen were deployed outside the PrimRose housing society at Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, the rented flat of the Chakrabortys.

Five people have been arrested by NCB in the drugs angle in Rajput case.