Survey gives majority to Cong in Rajasthan, MP; close fight in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

New Delhi, Nov 10: An opinion poll by C-Voter has projected a thumping majority for the Congress with 145 seats in Rajasthan and a simple majority in Madhya Pradesh.

In Rajasthan, which has the tradition of electing an alternative government in every election, the survey has predicted a thumping majority for the Congress with 145 seats, with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje struggling against a strong anti-incumbency factor. The opinion poll gave BJP only 45 seats with 39.7 per cent vote share, against 47.9 per cent of the opposition Congress.

The Center For Voting Opinions and Trends in Election Research (C-Voter), in its November week-2 survey has also projected a clear majority of 64 seats to the Congress-TDP combine in Telangana and a very close fight in Chhattisgarh with a slender edge for the BJP.

The opinion poll did not give a clear majority to any party in Mizoram, with the Mizo National Front projected to lead with 17 seats, followed by the Congress with 12 seats and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) with nine seats.

The poll survey of November, week 2, done for ABP News and Republic TV has a total sample size of 67,848 for five States, with 13,377 in Rajasthan, 25,745 in Madhya Pradesh and 13,911 in Chhattisgarh, 13,624 in Telangana and 1191 in Mizoram.

In contrast, C-Voter has claimed that a CNX poll survey for Times Now and India TV in Rajasthan had projected 115 seats for Congress against 75 to BJP, while a CSDS survey for ABP had projected 110 to Congress and 84 to BJP and a Cfore poll survey for Asianet giving 130 to Congress and 65 to BJP.

For Madhya Pradesh, the agency has claimed the CNX poll survey projected 122 seats for the BJP and 95 for the Congress, with CSDS giving 116 to the saffron party and 105 to the Congress.

In Chhattisgarh, the CNX poll survey has projected that the BJP could get 50 and Congress 30 seats, with others getting 10 seats, while the CSDS poll gave 56 to the BJP, 25 to the Congress and nine to others.

Polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held between November 12 and December 7. Counting of votes will be taken up together in all the five States on December 11.