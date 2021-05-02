Surging ahead of Congress alliance, NDA stamps authority in Assam

YouTube
    Guwahati, May 02: The ruling BJP-led NDA surged ahead of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress in Assam, leading in 71 of the 110 seats from where trends were available till 11.25 am on Sunday.

    The Grand Alliance is ahead in 38 places.

    BJP candidates are leading in 54 seats, while those of its ally AGP in 10 and UPPL in seven.

    The Congress has established leads in 26 places and AIUDF in 10.

    Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 12:26 [IST]
