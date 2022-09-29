Surgical strike 6th anniversary: How India's brave army soldiers avenged the Uri attack

New Delhi, Sep 29: It has been six year since India carried out a surgical strike on the intervening night of September 28-29 across the Line of Control and targeted Pakistan sponsored terrorist groups. The strikes were carried out in response to the suicide attack carried out by Pakistan based terrorists on an army base in Uri north Kashmir's Baramulla district on September 18 that year.

During the strike, the Indian Army's special forces were easily able to identify the terrorist camps that were set up across the Line of Control (LoC) and sentries at these launchpads were neutralised by snipers before the troops went in and finished the nearly five-hour-long operation.

The Indian army's build-up for the strikes began on September 24. Civilians living close to border in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab were evacuated which started at 10 pm on September 27, before Indian soldiers went across the Line of Control (LoC). The special forces squads set out for the mission were armed with night-vision devices, Tavor 21 and AK-47 assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, Heckler and Koch pistols, shoulder-fired missiles, high explosive grenades and plastic explosives.

It was a brazen display, officials say while stating that not once did these Pakistani terrorists realise what was about to fall on them.

On September 29, 2016, India announced to the world that its military had crossed the border to eliminate terror camps operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which was dubbed as 'surgical strike'. Two years later in 2018, the Union government decided to honour the bravery of the soldiers and marked September 28-29 as 'Surgical Strike Day'.