SURGICAL MASK DRESS by PRAZZI, a transgender designer

Chennai, Oct 15: THIS DIWALI TREND While the entire nation is wondering on how to celebrate this Diwali in the current covid situation, Ms. Prazzi, a fashion designer from Chennai has designed a western dress with surgical masks. Prazzi mentions that her native is Coimbatore and she is currently working as an Asst. professor at DOT School of Design, Chennai.

She attained the first position in Madras Miss India modelling competition and demonstrated that transgenders can also excel in the fashion province. Adding to that she is also into coaching several transgenders on fashion via online. She exclaims that she loves shooting

photos with different thematic costumes. On august 15th, she dressed up as Jhansi Rani and shot a fewpictures whereas for this Diwali, she got inspired by a meme that quoted 'mask dresses as the upcoming trend' and this inspired her to design this mask dress. As every Diwali season brings in some new trend, this year considering the covid situation, this mask dress is the new trend, says Prazzi

