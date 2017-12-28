Surgery performed in torchlight: NHRC issues notice to UP govt

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice in the Unnao case where 32 eye surgeries were performed under torch light at a primary health centre.

The Commission has observed that it was a case of medical negligence and sheer carelessness on the part of the doctors and district health authorities.

Moreover, it also reflected the actual condition of the health centres in UP where basic amenities needed to treat the patients were absent, the Commission said in the notice.

The incident prompted the authorities to transfer the district's top health official and suspend a doctor for negligence and violation of norms.

When the incident was reported in a section media, it prompted the state government to transfer the Chief Medical Officer of Unnao and suspend the superintendent of the CHC for negligence and violation of norms.

Issuing the notice to UP Chief Secretary, the NHRC has sought government's clarification on six points within two weeks. The notice asks the government to furnish the name, address and mobile numbers of all those patients who were operated at the CHC.

It has also sought the post-operative recovery report of all the patients and why there was no power back up in OT.

OneIndia News