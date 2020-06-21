'Surender or Surrender': Twitterati in a fix over Rahul's latest jibe at PM

New Delhi, June 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the government on the face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh region.

"Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi," Gandhi tweeted on Sunday along with a news article, which takes a look at India's policy towards China.

Rahul's reaction comes in response to the Prime Minister's statement in the all-party meeting on Friday wherein he said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'.

Wayanad MP also questioned why and where were the Indian soldiers killed, if the land, where the "violent face-off" happened, was Chinese territory.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Modi has "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".

Meanwhile, Gandhi's today's tweet garnered over 20,000 likes. Several Twitter users also reminded him that it is 'surrender' and nor 'Surender'. They also asked him to correct the spelling.

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression: Rahul Gandhi

"Surrender Modi you mean?", asked Bhavika, a Twitter user.

"Bhai delete kar do spelling galat hai (Brother please delete this as spelling is wrong)," said another Twitter user Akshay Singh.

However, another user pointed out that the Congress leader was playing with words. "I am pretty sure that you don't need to tell him how to spell. He was just playing around with words to make it sound more like Narendra," Angad Sohi said.