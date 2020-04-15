Surat Police takes out Covid-19 awareness drive with animals

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Gujarat, Apr 15: Surat Rural Police took out awareness drive with animals, in the tribal area of Mandvi in Surat district yesterday, amid coronavirus lockdown.

Surat rural DySP says "When animals fall ill we call them. They're telling us they can't kill us when but we can stay protected by staying home."

Many state police departments are infusing different and creative ideas to aware citizens about Covid-19.

Through the acts, police personnel try to send message to the people how does the virus spread and the importance of staying indoors to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

On April 1, the Bangalore Traffic Police similarly came up with an innovative and humorous theme to spread awareness about how the virus spreads and urged people to practise social distancing.

Traffic police officers in Bangalore wore a helmet resembling the coronavirus stopped passerby or motorist and urged them to go back home or else coronavirus will attack.

Meanwhile, with fresh 52 Covid-19 cases and two deaths in Gujarat, the tally reaches to 695 following 30 deaths in the state according to Gujarat Health Department while the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has reached 11,555 and 396 people have died from the highly contagious virus so far.