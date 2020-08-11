YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan BSP MLAs’ plea today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: The Supreme Court will today hear a petition by six former legislators of the BSP in Rajasthan demanding transfer of a petition from the Rajasthan High Court to the SC.

    The BSP MLAs had merged with the Congress in 2019 for which they faced disqualification petitions filed by BJP legislator Madan Dilawar. The petition was rejected by the Rajasthan speaker C P Joshi on July 29.

    Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan BSP MLAs’ plea today

    Dilawar then approached the Rajasthan High Court, following which notices were issued to the Speaker. The HC had however refused to stay the order of the Speaker.

    Merger of BSP MLAs: Rajasthan HC refers matter to single judge Bench

    The Congress too filed an application to be made a party in the case before the HC.

    During the pendency in the HC, Dilawar filed an appeal in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Speaker's decision.

    The BSP MLAs sought a transfer on the ground that the legal issues raised in Dilawar's plea in the HC are under consideration by the Supreme Court in another case from Assam. The SC will take up the matter for hearing today.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court rajasthan bsp politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 8:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue