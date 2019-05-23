  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Supreme Court to have full sanctioned strength of judges by tomorrow

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: Four new judges of the Supreme Court will take oath of office on Friday, raising their number to 31, the full sanctioned strength.

    As per a circular issued by the apex court, Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and A S Bopanna will be administered oath of office by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi at 10.30 am on Friday in court number one of the Supreme Court.

    Supreme Court to have full sanctioned strength of judges by tomorrow

    The apex court will have its full strength of judges for the first time since 2008 when Parliament had increased the number of judges from 26 to 31.

    Black money law cannot operative with retrospective effect

    As of now, the apex court is functioning with 27 judges, including the CJI.

    On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had issued warrants of appointment of Justices Gavai, Surya Kant, Bose and Bopanna as apex court judges.

    The names of Justices Bose and Bopanna were earlier returned by the Centre to the Supreme Court collegium citing seniority and representation of regions as the reasons.

    In its May 8 resolution, the five-member collegium had reiterated its recommendation to elevate Justices Bose and Bopanna, observing that nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

    The collegium, headed by the CJI, had on May 8 also recommended the names of Justices Gavai and Surya Kant for elevation to the apex court.

    Justice Gavai, who was a judge of the Bombay High Court, will become the CJI for a little over six months in 2025 and he will be the second Chief Justice of India belonging to the Scheduled Caste community after Justice (retd) K G Balakrishnan.

    Justice Surya Kant, who is the incumbent chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, will succeed Justice Gavai as the CJI in November 2025 and he will remain in office till February 2027.

    Justice Bose, who is the chief justice of Jharkhand High Court, is at number 12 in all-India seniority of high court judges.

    Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, is the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and is at number 36 in all-India seniority.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court ranjan gogoi apex court chief justice of india

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+48307355
    CONG+167288
    OTH574299
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP71926
    CONG134
    OTH3912
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SKM11314
    SDF5712
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1121113
    BJP23023
    OTH10010
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP29121150
    TDP61824
    OTH101
    Full Results

    -
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue