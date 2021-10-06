YouTube
    Supreme Court steps in, CJI Ramana-led bench to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 06: The Supreme Court has taken Suo Moto cognizance over the Lakhimpur Kher incident and CJI N V Ramana-led bench will hear the matter tomorrow.

    Representational Image

    Four of the eight dead in Sunday''s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

    The others, including BJP workers and their driver, were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

    The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Ajay Mishra''s son Ashish Mishra but no arrest has been made so far.

