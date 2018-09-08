'Supreme Court is ours, Ram temple will be built': Uttar Pradesh minister

Lucknow, Sep 8: Uttar Pradesh minister Mukut Bihari Verma stirred up a controversy on Saturday when he said that the Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya because 'the Supreme Court is ours.

"Mandir hamara aradhya hai .. mandir banega .. mandir bananey ki liye hum log sankalpbadh hai (Temple is our resolve. It will surely come up and we are all committed to it)," he said in Bahraich on Saturday.

In August, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said he hoped that if the need arose and there was no way out, the Centre would take the legislative route to construct the Ram temple in the disrupted spot in Ayodhya when it has adequate numbers in both Houses.

Maurya had said: "At present, we do not have adequate strength in Parliament. Even if we bring the matter up in the Lok Sabha, our strength in the Rajya Sabha is less, and it will definitely be defeated. Every devotee of Lord Ram knows this. The court will soon give its judgement. The day we have the strength, it will be constructively used and not misused."