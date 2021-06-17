Supreme Court gives nod to schemes of CBSE, CISCE for evaluating Class 12 students

New Delhi, June 17: In a recent development, the Supreme Court has accepted the formula of CBSE and CISCE to evaluate the Class 12 students, whose board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshari said "after perusing the scheme presented by the concerned Boards, prima facie, we have no hesitation in accepting the same and permit the Boards to proceed on that basis".

CBSE Class 12 result 2021 to be declared by July 31

The Centre told the bench that CBSE will be adopting 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations, respectively.

The CBSE made the submission while placing before the court the evaluation criteria for awarding marks to the Class 12 students. The CBSE and CISCE had cancelled the Class 12 2021 exams in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Attorney General, KK Venugopal told the court that the historical performance of a school in Class 12 board for the last few years, overall percentage of marks obtained by students in the past year's board exams will be taken into account for moderation purpose.

CBSE Class 12 exams 2021 pass criteria: How will board evaluate students

He also said that those students who are not satisfied with the marks or grading through the present mechanism, can improve upon their marks by appearing in the physical exams which would be held soon after the situation normalises, the AG also said.

The CBSE said that the assessment criteria would be factored on the Class 10 and Class 11 results and the total marks would be based on the school's past performance in the Class 12 exams.

Around 40 per cent of the marks would be based on the Class 12 pre-board exams, the CBSE told the court. 30 per cent of the marks would be based on the Class 11 final exam, while 30 per cent would be based on best of three Class 10 marks.

If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria, now spread across three years of study, they will be placed in the essential repeat or compartment category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducts, the AG submitted.

