Supreme Court decriminalises gay sex: Who said what

    New Delhi, Sep 6: Gay sex among consenting adults is not an offence, the Supreme Court ordered on Thursday, reading down a British-era section 377 of the penal code that penalises people for their sexual orientation.

    Here is who said what:

    LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust

    LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust

    We have finally got justice. We are finally 'azaad in azaad Hind', says Ashok Row Kavi, LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust on Supreme Court legalises homosexuality

    Unhappy with today's judgment, says Subramanian Swamy

    Unhappy with today's judgment, says Subramanian Swamy

    BJP MPSubramanian Swamy unhappy with today's judgment on Section 377, has said that there is no finality in Supreme Court's judgment today. "This judgment can be overturned by a 7 judge bench," he said.

    Shashi Tharoor on Section 377

    Shashi Tharoor on Section 377

    'So pleased to learn that the SupremeCourt has ruled against criminalising sexual acts in private. This decision vindicates my stand on Section 377& on exactly the same grounds of privacy, dignity &constitutional freedoms. It shames those BJP MPs who vociferously opposed me in LS,' tweets Sashi Tharoor

    Abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs up: Karan Johar

    Political leaders, bollywood celebrities, authors and activists are all expressing elation on Supreme Court's judgment on Section 377, decriminalising gay sex.

    It is a good day for India, says Chetan Bhagat

    It is a good day for India, says Chetan Bhagat

    'India is a country where the culture changes every 100km. Accepting diversity has to be the core value of every Indian and frankly is the only way India will survive and thrive. Scrapping #Section377 is a step in that direction. It is a good day for India,' says Chetan Bhagat

