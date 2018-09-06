Supreme Court decriminalises gay sex: Who said what

LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust

We have finally got justice. We are finally 'azaad in azaad Hind', says Ashok Row Kavi, LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust on Supreme Court legalises homosexuality

Unhappy with today's judgment, says Subramanian Swamy

BJP MPSubramanian Swamy unhappy with today's judgment on Section 377, has said that there is no finality in Supreme Court's judgment today. "This judgment can be overturned by a 7 judge bench," he said.

Shashi Tharoor on Section 377

'So pleased to learn that the SupremeCourt has ruled against criminalising sexual acts in private. This decision vindicates my stand on Section 377& on exactly the same grounds of privacy, dignity &constitutional freedoms. It shames those BJP MPs who vociferously opposed me in LS,' tweets Sashi Tharoor

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

Abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs up: Karan Johar

Political leaders, bollywood celebrities, authors and activists are all expressing elation on Supreme Court's judgment on Section 377, decriminalising gay sex.

It is a good day for India, says Chetan Bhagat

'India is a country where the culture changes every 100km. Accepting diversity has to be the core value of every Indian and frankly is the only way India will survive and thrive. Scrapping #Section377 is a step in that direction. It is a good day for India,' says Chetan Bhagat