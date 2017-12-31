Superstar Rajinikanth enters politics like a boss, greets fans

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has kept his fans guessing on his plunge into politics, has finally announced his decision to enter politics. Various celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan gave their best wishes to the Tamil superstar.

Speaking to his hundreds of fans who trooped into the Raghavendra marriage hall in Chennai, Rajinikanth stopped short of announcing a political party, saying only that he would float one at the "appropriate time".

He addressed fans at the sixth and the last day of his meet at Chennai's Raghavendra Mandapam, Thalaivar has ushered the new year with a bang.

The last such meeting with fans was in 2009 post the success of his film Sivaji.

Tamil Nadu has seen several actors take the plunge into active electoral politics. Two stars of Tamil cinema, MGR and Jayalalitha, even went on to serve as chief ministers of the state. Actor Kamal Hassan is also expected to soon take a decision on whether he would launch a party.

Rajinikanth had in 1996 famously said that even "God cannot save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa is voted back" to lead the state.

OneIndia News