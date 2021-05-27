Super Blood Moon 2021: Check out stunning images of super-celestial event

First person of colour to be landed on Moon by NASA

Kolkata, May 26: Millions of people in many countries witnessed a super-celestial event including Supermoon, a red Blood Moon, and a lunar eclipse all at once today.

The total lunar eclipse 2021 which began at 11.11 am UTC, which was around 4.41 pm IST lasted till 7.19 pm IST. But the total lunar eclipse was not visible in India.

Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos of the Super Blood Moon and the Lunar Eclipse that are pouring in from around the world including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

What is Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon occurs when the Moon's colour appears richer than usual -- almost blood-red -- as it aligns with the Sun and Earth and comes completely under the Earth's shadow or umbra. The light refracted through the Earth's atmosphere has a reddish-orange hue and can appear redder if there are clouds and dust in the Earth's atmosphere.

In Kolkata, overcast skies due to Cyclone Yaas prevented enthusiasts from briefly watching a lunar eclipse in Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal on Wednesday.

The partial eclipse of the moon started at around 3:15 pm and ended at 6:22 pm.

It would have been visible in Kolkata from 6:15 pm, the time of moonrise, to 6:22 pm, but the overcast sky played spoilsport, a senior astrophysicist told PTI.

For several parts of India, the moon was below the eastern horizon during the eclipse.

"For cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the eclipse could not be seen as during the eclipse phase, the moon was below the horizon at these places," he said. The total lunar eclipse was visible mostly from Eastern Asia, the Pacific Ocean, most parts of North and South America and Australia.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, 2022, but, it will not be visible from the Indian subcontinent.

Thursday, May 27, 2021, 2:03 [IST]