Sunny Leone’s tweet on New Year event in Bengaluru being cancelled takes Twitter by storm

Sunny Leone has take Twitter by storm. Her tweet expressing her inability to attend a New Year event in Bengaluru triggered a major outpouring of support.

"Since the police of Bangalore have publicly said that they will not be able to ensure mine & all who attend safety for my New Years event, my team & I feel,safety of the people should always come first therefore I cannot attend. God bless & I wish everyone a safe & happy New Year!"

The tweet was an instant hit and in no time earned over 3,700 likes and 700 plus re-tweets. There was huge debate on law and order in Bengaluru. Many even wondered how a progressive government surrendered to the threats of fringe elements.

Kunal Kamra, standup comedian said in a tweet, "Shameful that you guys criticize law and order in UP but can't even manage an event in Bangalore, Chodo yeh double standards & get your act together on this one."

Writer and blogger Sandip Ghose tweeted, "More power to you. Surprised that a government under the progressive #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi not able to provide security. Stay strong. The youth and the young at heart are with you."

"This is the failure of the system in which we live today..moral policing by a bunch of goons.. and shocking that a police machinery of a state cannot ensure security," Suresh said in a tweet.

OneIndia News