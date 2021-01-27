This is what happens if you elect an actor to become politician: Congress slam BJP's Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu once again

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 27: BJP MP Sunny Deol has distanced himself from Deep Sidhu, a Punjabi film actor turned activist, who allegedly led a mob of farmers that stormed the Red Fort and hoisted a flag there on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Deol said that he was saddened by what happened at the Red Fort. He added that through on a tweet on December 6 2020, I have already made it clear that I or my family has no link with Deep Sidhu.

Last month, Deol said that the issue was between the government and farming community and there were some people who were exploiting the situation. While referring to Sidhu he said that, he was with him during the election campaign, but is not being driven by his own agenda. I have nothing to do with his activities, Deol also said.

Who is Deep Sidhu?

Deep Sidhu has been attempting to take the leadership role of the movement, despite him being shun by the farmer unions at various stages. On Monday, Sidhu took over the main stage at Singhu along with gangster turned activist, Lakha Sidhana. They announced that they would hold the march inside Delhi.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee was in favour of sticking to the original plan of holding the parade on the Outer Ring Road.

Deep Sidhu had a plan ready by Tuesday and first they started a march of their own before the official march of the farmer unions. They then positioned their henchmen in large numbers at a road turning towards Central Delhi.

From there, they directed other tractors towards Red Fort instead of the agreed route. The volunteers who had tried to intervene were outnumbered by Deep Sidhu and The Sidhana group.

In a video posted Facebook, he said that they had hoisted the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort, while exercising their democratic rights to protest. He said that in such a protest, people's anger flares up and you cannot blame one person for inciting the protesters. He also said that they went to Red Fort as a symbolic protest and did not remove the National Flag. We hoisted the Nishan Sahib as a sign of unity in diversity.

Do not see the incident in isolation as the farmers' protest has been going on for months. He also said that the protesters did not go to Delhi to harm anyone or damage government property. He also added that the protest was peaceful and symbolic and the emotions of the people should be understood and no one person should be blamed for the mobilisation of the people.