Sunil Jakhar slams Congress's decision to field Channi as CM

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Mar 14: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar took a dig at party's decision to announce Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

"An asset - r u joking? Thank God he [Channi] wasn't declared a 'National Treasure' at CWC by the 'Pbi' lady who proposed him as CM in first place," Jakhar tweeted.

"May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability. Not the top brass, but his own greed pulled him and the party down," he added.

An asset - r u joking ?



Thank God he wasn’t declared a

‘National Treasure'

at CWC by the 'Pbi' lady who proposed him as CM in first place



May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability. Not the top brass,but his own greed pulled him and the party down pic.twitter.com/Lnf6vJgRzF — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) March 14, 2022

"Idea of my tweet not to accuse anyone of anything. Disappointing to see the kind of sycophancy played out in CWC yesterday. Report suggests certain leaders who've been Rajya Sabha MPs for 30 years, claim to be Punjab's voice in CWC are hoodwinking party high command," said Jakhar.

"This recommendation for CM's post was done by these very people. Instead of acknowledging it, there are trying to put it on Rahul Gandhi. People of Punjab wanted change, but the person who was projected was caught with his hand in the till. Remedy was worse than disease," he said.

"Congress workers want someone whom they can believe in. A Punjabi leader sitting in CWC is trying to project him as a national treasure. He may be a treasure for her but not for Congress. The next 5 years will be challenging for Punjab and party," he further said.

The Congress was routed in the polls with AAP taking 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats. While the Shiromani Akali Dal got three seats, the BJP got two and the BSP just one.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly polls.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 14:45 [IST]