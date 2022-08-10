India
    Sunil Bansal appointed National General Secretary of BJP

    New Delhi, Aug 10: BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday appointed Sunil Bansal, General Secretary of BJP Uttar Pradesh as the National General Secretary of the party.

    Sunil Bansal

    Sunil Bansal would be in-charge for the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana with immediate effect, according to the party's official statement.

    Bansal is considered as one of the most powerful leaders in UP BJP whose organisational abilities made him an all-important leader.

    The party also has appointed Dharampal, State General Secretary (Organization) Jharkhand as State General Secretary (Organization) of Uttar Pradesh and Karmaveer, State Co-Organization Minister Uttar Pradesh as State General Secretary (Organisation) Jharkhand.

