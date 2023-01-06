Sunil Babu, art director of upcoming 'Varisu' and many hit films, dies at 50: Know all about his work

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Jan 06: Art director Sunil Babu passed away at a private hospital on Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 50.

"He had recently undergone a surgery in his leg. Yesterday, the hospital where he underwent surgery found variations in his ECG report and referred him to Amrita Hospital. But he passed away there," PTI quoted a source as saying. The cremation will be at his native Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday, family sources said.

Who was Sunil Babu?

Cutting across language barriers, Sunil Babu had worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films.

'Bangalore Days', 'Urumi', 'Ananthabhadram', 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', 'Pazhassiraja' and 'Notebook' were some of his popular works. It has to be noted that he was associated with Vijay's upcoming Tamil film 'Varisu' which is scheduled for release on January 11.

Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews on Instagram expressed his condolence and said Babu was one of the best technicians in the Indian film industry. "A great friend, great man with good soul, my loving brother, our countless cheers nights', we travelled a lot, a lot ..... thank you for all memorable days, bro these pictures will remain till end of my film career .. without you there is No 'Notebook,' 'Casanovva' and 'Kayamkulam kochunni.' What a technician you are my bro I learnt a lot from you ! Rest in peace," Andrews added.

Dulquer Salmaan said Babu was the "warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion". "Heart hurts... The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can't come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly," Salmaan posted on social media.

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 15:01 [IST]