Restrictions in Kerala: Here is what is allowed, what is not

Sunday lockdown in Kerala, only emergency services allowed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 06: he one-day lockdown to mitigate the rapid spread of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kerala began on Sunday with only emergency services being operated in the state.

The decision to extend the Sunday lockdown for one more week was taken during COVID review meeting chaired by chief minister Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The residents have been asked to limit their travel to only emergencies and procurement of essential items or services.

Only essential services will be allowed.

Entry in places of worship has been restricted to only 20 persons. Travel for exams and other urgent needs will be permitted.

This is the third Sunday lockdown being clamped in a row to flatten the Covid graph in the State. Meanwhile, Kerala continues to report higher Covid recoveries and decline in daily caseload.

The State yesterday logged 33 thousand 538 positive cases and 46 thousand 813 recoveries.

Test Positivity Rate is put at 32.6%. Besides 22 related fatalities the State also registered 422 previously undocumented deaths taking the cumulative toll to 57 thousand 740. Kerala's active caseload has dropped to three lakh 52 thousand 399.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 12:22 [IST]