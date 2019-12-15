Sunburn Goa 2019: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti opposes EDM Festival due to drug consumption, obscenity

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Dec 15: A Goa-based right wing organisation on Sunday urged the state government not to allow 'Sunburn Klassique' festival to be held in the coastal state, alleging that drugs were consumed at such events.

The electronic dance music (EDM) festival is scheduled to be held at the Vagator beach in North Goa district from December 27 to 29. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti's (HJS) Goa convener Manoj Solanki said the state government should immediately withdraw the permission granted to organisers of the Sunburn Klassique festival.

"The culture promoted at the festival is not ours. A wrong culture is promoted during the event, which attracts thousands of youth every year," he said.

Solanki alleged that drugs were consumed by people at such events. "At least two women participants died of drug overdose at the festival held in last few years," he claimed.

He also said that some participants while dancing at the EDM festival drape themselves in the national flag, which is "an insult of the tri-colour".

Goa Forward Party MLA and former state minister Vinod Palyekar last week also opposed such festivals in the state, claiming that they do not promote Indian music. He demanded that the Indian classical music be promoted through these events.