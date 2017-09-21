The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted eight weeks more to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file status report on the probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar.

The extension was granted by the High Court after the police told a bench of Justices G S Sistani and Chander Shekhar that this mode of investigation would take a maximum of eight weeks after which it will file its report.

The police said it wanted to pursue a new mode of probe in the case, called the forensic psychology mode.

The Delhi HC has asked the investigative officers to file an affidavit that there will be no further delay in the filing of the status report and that on October 26, when the Delhi police have been asked to file the status report, the court can take a decision, reports Times Now.

On last hearing, the court has pulled up Delhi Police for causing delay in the investigation and granted them two weeks to complete their probe.

On September 4, a team of Delhi Police visited suite number 345 of the Leela Palace Hotel in the Capital where former Congress minister Shashi Throor' wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in January 2014.

Delhi police have to submit a report after the Leela Hotel informed the court that no evidence has been collected since long and the room is still sealed.

