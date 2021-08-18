Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court discharges senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Sunanda Pushkar's Death: Experts to examine documents, Arguments on charges on Aug 20 and 22

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 18: A Delhi Court on Wednesday, 18 August, discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in a luxury hotel, reported LiveLaw.

Tharoor had been accused of abetment to suicide and cruelty in connection with Pushkar's death.

"It's been 7 and a half years of torture," Tharoor said, according to Bar & Bench.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.

Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was â€œan absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-yearsâ€ and that it was a great relief.

Taliban terrorists speak Malayalam in their victory celebration video; Shashi Tharoor shares on Twitter

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.