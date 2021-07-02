YouTube
    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court adjourns order on framing of charges against Shashi Tharoor

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: A Delhi court on Friday adjourned an order on the issue of framing of charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel in the national capital.

    Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

    Tharoor was charged under sections 498A and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by Delhi police, but was not arrested in the case.

    He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

