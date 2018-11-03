  • search

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court adjourns hearing to Dec 1

By
    New Delhi, Nov 3: Delhi's Patiala House Court Saturday adjourned hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case to 1st December and directed Delhi police to hand over pending documents to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

    Late Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor
    Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

    The court had directed the Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

    Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.

    The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail by court on July 7 after he appeared before court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 16:09 [IST]
