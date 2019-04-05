  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sumitra Mahajan refuses to fight Lok Sabha elections 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 05: Lok Sabha speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sumitra Mahajan on Friday said that she will not contest the 2019 election. She had earlier expressed displeasure at the BJP's delay in deciding candidature for the Indore Lok Sabha seat.

    Sumitra Mahajan refuses to fight Lok Sabha elections 2019
    Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. File Photo.

    Mahajan issued a letter about withdrawing her candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Speculations were rife that the BJP was reconsidering Mahajan's candidature citing 'age factor'. She will be turning 76 on April 12. However, there is speculation that like party patriarch L K Advani (91) and veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi (85), she too might be axed from the BJP's poll list this time.

    There is also talk that local MLA and Indore mayor Malini Gaud might be given the party's ticket in place of Mahajan.

    The BJP has so far announced candidates for 18 out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh so far.

    Meanwhile, the Congress is repeatedly attacking the BJP for not naming Mahajan so far. "We have handpicked five aspirants and would name our candidate within one hour of the BJP announcing its candidates," PWD minister of MP Sajjan Singh Verma said.

    It can be recalled that during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mahajan, or "Tai (elder sister in Marathi)", as she is called, had won Indore by 4.66 lakh votes. The margin had been stunning as she had survived a scare in 2009 getting only 11,480 votes more than her Congress rival, though most of her wins before that had been by more than one lakh votes.

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 sumitra mahajan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue