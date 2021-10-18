Sumit Mallabade: The only Indian clash YouTuber to Share his Tips and Tricks to his followers

By Anuj Cariappa

We live in an age of the online gaming world and we have someone on the verge of becoming a global sensation seeking the help of mobile phone or laptop. Though smartphones and tablets have become the new tool of offices, playing games on these phones is now the new norm of the day, you would remember playing games like PacMan over the vintage devices running 2G Technology. In this new age, we see a teenager from Pune called Sumit Mallabade who seems to have won the hearts of many people making him the king of the online gaming world.

He seems to have made his world around online gaming and being a YouTuber, he seems to have gained a good number of subscribers and followers. He is a known face in every other social media platform and has become the only Indian clash YouTuber to attend online games in places like Hamburg, Germany. The fact of the matter is, Sumit is the only Indian YouTuber who was featured in the game called Clash of Clans. He seems to have broken all the records including the YouTubers viewing records. He has managed to gain 14,000 live streaming views.

Besides this achievement, Sumit has also gained a couple of other accolades. He is among the first Indian YouTuber to bag developer access from groups like Supercell Company. Also, he is one of the YouTuber to have gained 700K subscribers getting the three star attacker tag in superfast. With all said and done, playing online games needs loads of skills and quick thinking backed with sharp reflexes. Today with the popularity of games like PubG and Clash of Clans, playing online games has become the new norm of the day. However, Sumit Mallabade seems to be a different man and remains among few who has carved his niche in his chosen domain.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 17:15 [IST]