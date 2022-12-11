Exit polls vs exact poll for Gujarat and HP: Who got it right?

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal Pradesh CM, Mukesh Agnihotri as his Deputy CM

Shimla, Dec 11: Leader of Congress Legislature Party Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister at the historic Ridge here at 1.30 pm Sunday. Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony, as reported by PTI.

''I am thankful to the people of the state. We will continue to support him so that he fulfils all the promises he has made,'' Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was quoted as saying by ANI ahead of her husband's oath-taking.

Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also met State Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh at her residence. ''She is the party's state chief and we all work under her. I am here to extend an invite to her for the oath-taking ceremony,'' he was quoted as saying by ANI.

''Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony? Of course, I will go. It is my prime duty to be there with him as he takes oath as CM today,'' Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh said.

A few cabinet ministers will also take the oath. The maximum number of cabinet ministers could be 12, including the chief minister. The cabinet would be expanded later.

The names of Sukhu, 58, who headed the party's campaign committee, and Agnihotri, 60, who was the leader of the opposition, were announced by central observers Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagheland former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda after the CLP meeting on Saturday late evening.

Later, designated Chief Minister Sukhu presented his claim to form a new government in Himachal Pradesh to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan here. He was accompanied by a team of party's central observers, in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. A formal letter was handed over to the Governor staking claim to form a new government in the hill state.

The supporters of Pratibha Singh had lodged their protest over the name of Sukhu as the Chief Minister. However, Singh later said that she accepts the decision of the party's high command.

Sukhu will be the first Congress leader from Lower Himachal -- comprising areas merged in Himachal in 1966 such as Nalagarh, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and lower hills of Kullu -- to occupy the top post. He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district, after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.