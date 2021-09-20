Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab’s first Dalit CM at 11 AM today

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to take oath as Deputy CMs of Punjab

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Congress has picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab, a day after Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party.

With Channi, a dalit leader and a three time MLA elevation to the top post, the Congress is expecting a major fillip to its prospects in Dalit belts ahead of the assembly elections next year.

An estimated 30 per cent of the state's population, counting both Sikhs and Hindus, is from that community. The Doaba region - Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala districts - has the highest population of Dalits.

Meanwhile, in a bid to balance the caste equation, the Congress is learnt to have decided on offering the post of Deputy CM to Brahm Mohindra, a Hindu face, and Sukhjinder Randhawa, a Jat.

Heartiest congratulations to @Charnjit_channi for elevation as #PunjabCM and @BrahmMohindra & @Sukhjinder_INC as Dy CMs. Best wishes for their grand success in the service of Punjab under the leadership of Smt.Sonia Gandhi and Sh.@RahulGandhi. — Pawan Kumar Bansal (@pawanbansal_chd) September 19, 2021

The opposition BJP had earlier announced that if voted to power in Punjab, it will make a Dalit the chief minister, while the Shiromani Akali Dal, which is fighting the polls in alliance with the BSP had said that its deputy CM would be from that community.

Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 9:39 [IST]