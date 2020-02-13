  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Suit up junior! AAP invites 'baby mufflerman' to Kejriwal's swearing in ceremony

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal, who is all set to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister on February 16, will have a special guest around.

    No, the special guest is not the Prime Minister or any other Union Ministers. This special guest is a one-year-old who was spotted at the AAP headquarters dressed like Kejriwal ith an AAP cap, a sweater, spectacles and muffler. Looking at the child dressed up as Kejriwal, the AAP went on to call him "Mufflerman".

    Suit up junior! AAP invites baby mufflerman to Kejriwals swearing in ceremony

    Taking to Twitter, the AAP said, "Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal on Feb 16. Suit up, junior."

    Arvind Kejriwal will take oath in a grand public ceremony on February 16 at the Ramlila Maidan.

    The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 10 am where Anna Hazare had staged a massive anti-corruption agitation in 2011.

    Will Arvind Kejriwal's 3.0 thrive AAP to win Lok Sabha 2024?

    Earlier, party's senior leader Gopal Rai had said that no chief minister or political leaders from other states will be invited for the ceremony.

      NEWS AT 3 PM FEB 13th, 2020

      He further added that the Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in before the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership.

      The Chief Minister-designate Kejriwal will take oath at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan. With this, Kejriwal's 3.0 mission begins in the national capital.

      The Aam Aadmi Party secured 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly on Tuesday. The BJP won eight while the Congress scored a duck.

      More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

      Read more about:

      arvind kejriwal swearing in ceremony aap

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 15:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X