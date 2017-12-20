Suhaib Ilyasi's mother-in-law hails court verdict

New Delhi, Dec 20: Anju Singh's mother on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the life term awarded to Suhaib Ilyasi for killing her daughter after a 17-year-long battle. The former TV anchor and producer was awarded the sentence by a Delhi court which said that he "committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide".

Rukma Singh, who arrived from Patna to attend today's proceedings, said, "I'm satisfied with the verdict. As long as he is convicted I'm fine."

She told the reporters that she had spoken to her granddaughter, who was three-year-old at the time of the incident, and had seen her.

"She resembles Anju a lot," she said.

Her lawyer Satender Sharma said that Rukma had met her granddaughter, currently in Ilyasi's custody, in 2008 on her birthday, adding that she had visiting rights and used to meet her on special occasions like birthdays. Rukma had earlier alleged that Ilyasi used to torture his wife for dowry and later moved the Delhi High Court for adding the charge of murder against him.

The high court had allowed her plea and in August 2014 it ruled that the TV producer would be tried under Section 302 of the IPC for the offence of murder.

PTI