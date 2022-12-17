Sufi council schools Bilawal Bhutto says Indian Muslims more secure than Pakistan Muslims

Display of bulldozers at India Day Parade in New Jersey condemned by US Senators

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Naseeruddin Chisti on Saturday condemned Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the language he used downgraded the position of not only his portfolio but also of his entire nation.

"I strongly condemn the venomous language used by the Pakistani foreign minister against our prime minister and our motherland," he said.

"Bilawal Bhutto has forgotten that terrorist Osama bin Laden did not die, but was killed in Pakistan by American forces right under the nose of the Pakistani government," Chisti added.

Chisti said Pakistan should bear in mind that Indian Muslims are far more secure and in a much better condition than their Pakistani counterparts, according to news agency PTI.

Bhutto should not compare India with his unstable country because the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all, he added.

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council is a body of spiritual heads of various dargahs of the country.

The Pakistani foreign minister resorted to a personal attack against PM Modi and slammed the RSS after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the neighbouring country's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

On Friday the Ministry of External Affairs lashed out at Bilawal for his comments on PM Modi.

"Pakistan FM's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," the ministry's statement read.

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar also hit out at Bilawal at the UN and said that those who hosted Osama Bin Laden have no right to sermonise at the UN.

Dr. Jaishankar also hit out at a Pakistan journalist and said that in terms of what they are saying, the truth is everybody, the world seems today, sees them as an epicentre of terrorism.

Story first published: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 13:17 [IST]