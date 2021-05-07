Such level of politics: Jagan’s advise to Hemant Soren on PM Mann Ki Baat comment

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: After Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone call to him on the COVID-19 situation in the country as the PM's "Mann Ki Baat", instead of business, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had a word of advise to him.

I have great respect for you, but as a brother, I would urge you, no matter what ever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our nation. In this war against COVID-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic, Jagan said in a series of tweets.

Soren's reaction came after PM Modi spoke to him and the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana about the COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

It was Mann Ki Baat, not business: Jharkhand CM on PM Modi’s call to him

"Today the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his "Mann Ki Baat". It would have been better if he would have talked business and heard the issues," the Jharkhand chief minister said in a tweet.

Official sources said Soren was unhappy as he was not allowed to present the issues concerning his state before PM Modi and instead, it was only the Prime Minister who talked about the COVID-19 situation.

Jharkhand is among the 10 states and Union territories that are collectively accounting for over 75 per cent of daily COVID-19 deaths in the country, according to latest data. The others in the league are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Jharkhand reported 133 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the number of deaths due to the viral disease in the state to 3,479, while 6,974 cases pushed the state''s infection tally to 2,70,089.