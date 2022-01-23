Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary: PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of iconic freedom fighter today

In pics: Grand statue of Netaji Bose to come up at India Gate

New Delhi, Jan 23: Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will unveil a hologram statue of the legendary freedom fighter on the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder at India Gate.

On Friday, Modi announced that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him.

Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.

The prime minister tweeted, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

The proposed grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be sculpted by the Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery Adwaita Gadanayak.

According to Livemint, Gadanayak has expressed happiness over the opportunity to carve the statue of the nationalist leader, who was born in Odisha. The statue when installed will be seen easily from Raisina Hills, he said.

The statue will be placed in the canopy and will replace the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which will be merged with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial Torch on Friday. The dimensions of the upcoming statue will be 28 feet X 6 feet, people aware of the development said.

