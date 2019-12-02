  • search
Trending Tamil Nadu Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sub Lt Shivangi becomes Navy's first woman pilot

    By PTI
    |

    Kochi, Dec 02: Sub Lieutenant Shivangi on Monday joined the Indian Navy as its first woman pilot on completion of operational training here, a Defence spokesman said.

    Hailing from Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Shivangi will be flying the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft.

    Sub Lt Shivangi becomes Navys first woman pilot
    Shivangi Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Shivangi, who joined the force two days ahead of the Navy Day, has graduated to become the First female Pilot of Indian Navy, the spokesman said here.

    More INDIAN NAVY News

    Read more about:

    indian navy woman pilot

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue