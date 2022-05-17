YouTube
    Stunning: This is how the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse looked from space

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: While the world witnessed the longest total lunar eclipse in over three decades, Astronauts living on the International Space Station (ISS) captured the breathtaking phenomenon from zero gravity.

    Stunning image of Moon from space
    A view of the lunar eclipse seen from space: Photo Credit: ESA

    The European Space Agency (ESA) has released images of the Blood Moon eclipse from the ISS that was captured by astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

    Happy Monday from space! Were you lucky enough to be able to see the lunar eclipse last night? We were!" Samantha tweeted. She is living and working aboard the Space Station for her second mission Minerva.

    In a series of photographs released by the space agency the Moon can be seen playing hide and seek with one the solar panel of the space station.

    A total eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Moon and the Sun and casts a shadow on the constant cosmic companion.

    A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon night when the cosmic satellite passes through the shadow of the Earth.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:43 [IST]
