    Students, teachers of DU hold Tiranga Yatra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Delhi University students, teachers and officials held a rally in the North Campus area on Thursday as a part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. The rally, led by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, covered a distance of four kilometres.

    Participants of the rally carries Indian flags and raised slogans. The rally started from the Gandhi statue at gate number 1 of the Delhi University, news agency PTI reported.

    Most Mesmerizing & Memorable Tiranga Yatra under the Leadership of our Honble Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh
    The organiser of this rally, Dean Students' Welfare Professor Pankaj Arora said the objective of the 'Tiranga Yatra' is to create a sense of patriotism, national pride and belonging.

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Post Offices to remain open on all days till Aug 15Har Ghar Tiranga: Post Offices to remain open on all days till Aug 15

    National flags on 20-foot poles were unfurled at seven locations on the university campus.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 17:02 [IST]
    X