Students, teachers of DU hold Tiranga Yatra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: Delhi University students, teachers and officials held a rally in the North Campus area on Thursday as a part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. The rally, led by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, covered a distance of four kilometres.

Participants of the rally carries Indian flags and raised slogans. The rally started from the Gandhi statue at gate number 1 of the Delhi University, news agency PTI reported.

The organiser of this rally, Dean Students' Welfare Professor Pankaj Arora said the objective of the 'Tiranga Yatra' is to create a sense of patriotism, national pride and belonging.

National flags on 20-foot poles were unfurled at seven locations on the university campus.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 17:02 [IST]