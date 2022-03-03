Students need assistance in Ukraine says evacuee

On Ukraine crisis, US says India focused on two things

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: Many Indian students are still stuck in Ukraine and the problem is in the war-torn country's eastern parts where stranded people need assistance, said an evacuee who arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

A flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians, including an infant, stranded in Ukraine landed here in the morning, officials said.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed here around 5.30 am.

The eastern side of Ukraine has been facing a brutal Russian assault.

After landing here on Thursday, one of the students said, "The eastern side is where the problem is and people (students) there need assistance."

Another student said while she managed to cross the (Ukraine) border, a lot of students were still stuck.

"So, I am praying that they also get out of there, she said.

It was difficult to secure a flight. Students were not getting flights, but then the Indian embassy helped us with that, she added.

Meanwhile, Danve said around 4,000 to 5,000 Indians have been brought home so far from Ukraine and the operation will continue to bring back those still stranded there.

Last week, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said around 1,200 students from the state are estimated to have been stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

(PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 12:21 [IST]