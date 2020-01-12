  • search
Trending Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Student stuck in snow dies, 6 others rescued in Uttarkashi

    By
    |

    Uttarkashi, Jan 12: Due to heavy snowfall in Radighati in Uttarkashi district a student stranded in the snow died while six others were rescued by police and SDRF personnel, officials said on Sunday.

    Reportedly, a 18-year-old Anuj Semwal died on way to a hospital in Badkot on Saturday after being rescued, SHO, Badkot, DS Kohli said, adding the rest of the students are safe.

    Student stuck in snow dies, 6 others rescued in Uttarkashi
    Representational Image

    In the heavy snowfall a group of seven students of ITI Badkot had reortedly got stranded in Radighati when they were on their way home.

    120 rescued as heavy snowfall blocks Mughal road in J&K

    The roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall and they decided to walk to their homes in Uttarkashi not realising that they were risking their lives, the official said to PTI.

    The students sought the help of police on phone after they got stuck in heavy snow around one km ahead of Radi Top. The SDRF personnel immediately rushed to the spot and helped the students.

    While the team reached the spot at 12 in the night by the time oe of the student Anuj had already fallen sick due to extreme cold.

    The students were rescued past midnight and were being brought to a hospital in Badkot when Anuj died in the early hours of Saturday, the official said to PTI.

    More DEAD News

    Read more about:

    dead uttarkashi rescued

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue