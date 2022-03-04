Student coming from Kyiv shot at, taken back midway

New Delhi, Mar 04: An Indian student coming from Kyiv was shot at and was taken back midway. Union Minister, General (retd) V K Singh said that they are trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss.

Gen. Singh said that India has sent back 7 flights in the last 3 days with about 200 Indian nationals on each flight.

He told News Agency ANI that some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends there have decided to stay. They are safe in Poland, Gen Singh who is the Minister of State Civil Aviation also said.

India has mounted a massive rescue operation named 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. Ministry of External Affairs, in close coordination with Ministry of Civil Aviation, is making all efforts to bring the Indian students back to India in fast pace. Indian Airlines are putting their resources in faster evacuation process. Four Union Ministers- Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) V K Singh have gone to countries adjoining Ukraine to support and supervise these operations. Indian Civilian planes as well as Indian Air Force planes are regularly bringing back stranded Indian students.

The evacuation process, which began on 22nd February, has brought back over 6200 persons so far, including 2185 persons coming today through 10 special civilian flights. Today's flights included 5 from Bucharest, 2 from Budapest, 1 from Kosice, and 2 from Rzeszow by Civilian airlines. In addition, 3 IAF flights are bringing more Indians today. The number of civilian flights is be scaled up further, and more than 7400 persons are expected to be brought through special flights in next two days. 3500 persons are expected to be brought back tomorrow and over 3900 on 5th March.

