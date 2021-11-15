Stubble burning contribute only 4-10%, not the main cause of Delhi pollution, Centre tells SC

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 15:The Supreme Court on Monday said that the hue and cry over farmers stubble burning is without factual basis, after the Central Government submitted that the the stubble burning contributed to less than 10% of the air pollution in Delhi.

The central government tells the apex court that stubble burning at present is not the main cause of pollution in Delhi and northern states as it contributes only 10% of the pollution. At least 74 per cent pollution caused due to industries, dust and vehicles in the city, the Centre said. The apex Court had on Saturday corrected the Centre and Delhi government when it said stubble burning is the main cause of noxious air.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of CJI N V Ramana and Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant that dust is major cause of pollution now and praised Delhi government for doing utmost in undertaking intensive sprinkling measures and stopping construction activities.

AAP proposal in SC regarding air quality

Petitioner Aditya Dubey's counsel Vikas Singh said just because of coming elections in Punjab, neither Centre nor AAP government are saying anything against farm fires. But, CJI-led bench said it is not on elections or politics but on taking of measures to bring down pollution.

The Delhi Government on Monday submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court and said, "Its ready to consider a complete lockdown to control the local emissions if the same is mandated for the entire NCR areas by the Government of India."