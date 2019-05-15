Strong winds, thundershowers lash parts of city in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 15: The state of Karnataka is experiencing a mix of weather since the last few days. Bengaluru is known for its pleasant weather conditions round the year. However, the month of May till now has been the hottest for the state capital. The residents of Bengaluru witnessed a sudden change of weather on Wednesday afternoon after thundershowers accompanied with strong winds hit the city due to the influence of an upper air trough is extending from Telangana to Comorin areas across South Interior Karnataka.

The day temperatures would remain between 32 to 35 degrees, while night temperatures will remain between 22 to 24 degrees. Apart from these, the sky conditions will remain partly cloudy to cloudy over most parts.

As per KSNDMC's data, from March till date, the state should get 62 mm of rainfall on an average. However, the state received only 36 mm.

Also, Heavy rains lashed various parts of North India including states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

IMD has issued a warning for rainfall and thunderstorm over northwest and adjoining central India till May 15. Apart from the warning about heavy rainfall, IMD has also alerted the formation of a cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Wednesday announced that the monsoon in Kerala is likely to hit on June 6, which is a slight delay by four days.

"This year, the statistical model forecast suggests that the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The southwest monsoon onset is likely to set over Kerala on 6th June with a model error of ± 4 days," it said.

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala was June 1, which also marks the start of the rainy season over the region and relief from scorching summer temperatures.