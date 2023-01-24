Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida and Lucknow;

India

New Delhi, Jan 24: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjacent areas on Tuesday. This caused many people to quickly leave their homes and places of business. The powerful earthquakes were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well, and they lasted for almost 10-15 seconds.

According to reports, an estimated magnitude of 5.8 earthquake struck Nepal. The depth of the earthquake was about 12 km from Kalika in Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on Jan 5, the earthquake measuring 5.4 was epicentred in Nepal 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.

This is the third earthquake that the national capital area has experienced this month. After an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal on Tuesday evening, Delhi experienced severe tremors about 2am. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was around 10 kilometres deep. In Nepal, there were six fatalities and eight injuries.

Why is Delhi-NCR feeling tremors?

The Delhi-NCR is close to the Himalayas, which was formed by the mixing of tectonic plates. Due to movements in these plates, areas like Delh-NCR, Kanpur and Lucknow, are most prone to earthquakes.

The Delhi-NCR is located in the fourth-highest seismic zone out of the five classified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. A quake of high intensity can't be ruled out. Such a quake would wreak havoc.