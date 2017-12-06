Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Uttarakhand, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Wednesday night. However, initial reports suggested that the epicentre of the earthquake was in Uttarakhand.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that tremors were also felt in Uttaranchal and magnitude 5.0 and epicenter 121 Km East of Dehradun.

Tremors were also felt in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Uttarakhand's Chamoli, indicating that the seismic event occured pan-India.

Earlier today, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit Rajkot, Rapar districts of Gujarat.

OneIndia News